WV Food and Farm Coalition raising money for food hub in Weston

WESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Food and Farm Coalition is raising money to add a cold storage food hub in Weston.

The organization said the proposed hub will connect to farmers around the region and tie into existing distribution systems.

They said the new hub would provide both an outlet for smaller farmers, and a way to keep both money and food local.

“We’ll be able to implement about 12 counties within an hour of it, and that will allow a wider reach in market to our producers in the area and also more diversity for consumers as well,” said Audra O’Dell, foodshed coordinator for Doddridge, Harrison and Lewis Counties.

The new hub may also provide a way to help schools in the state source West Virginia-grown food. Organizers said Weston is a good place for the hub due to its central location in the state.

One can learn more about the fundraiser to establish the hub here.

