WESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Herb Association (WVHA) gathered at WVU Jackson’s Mill on Oct. 15 to hold their 30th anniversary celebration within’ their fall conference.

Registration for the conference started bright and early at 9 a.m. with lectures beginning at 10 a.m. The conference consisted of informational lectures and workshops, local vendor tables, raffle baskets, books, good vibrations and some light refreshments and snacks.

WVHA President, Barbara Volk, playing a tune to set the vibrations. (WBOY Image)

Before jumping right into the lectures, everyone gathered in a circle for an introduction and to set their vibrations together.

10 a.m. presentations took place in the Electric Energy Center (EEC) Building by:

Eve Von Deck – Prediabetes and Diabetes: Prevention and Herbal Maintenance for a Healthy Lifestyle

Sierra Cox – Herbs for WV Department of Agriculture Veterans and Heroes

Bette Angle (O’Steen) – Making Herbal Medicine and Wild Food Foraging

Eugene Breza – Making Colloidal Silver and its Various Uses

11 a.m. presentations in the EEC Building included:

Christina Adams – The Best Herbs for Honeybees

Joan Beard – Research Support for Efficacy of Medicinal Plants in Common Conditions of Aging

Ed Daniels – Medicinal Plant Propagation

Susun Weed talking to WVHA President (WBOY Image)

At 1:30 p.m., author and herbalist, Susun Weed, gave a keynote presentation on seven medicines the wise woman way in the West Virginia building. She took those in attendance on an adventure into the heart of healing, where serenity, story, mind, lifestyle, herbal, pharmaceutical, and deep medicines integrate into abundant health.

3 p.m. presentations were by David Hawkins and Melissa Dennison. Hawkins discussed “help for immunity with anti-viral plants”, whereas, Dennision spoke on “mosaic crafting with broken pottery and ceramics.”

The presentations wrapped up after a discussion panel at 4 p.m., with a nature herb walk following behind.

When it came to the cost for the full day of workshops, it was $20 for members and $25 for non-members. Children under 12 who were accompanied by a paying adult got in for free. If you are interested in learning more about becoming a member of the association, click here.

Irish Crochet and Tatted Creations (WBOY Image)

Glass Creations (WBOY Image)

Smoke Camp Crafts (WBOY Image)

Arcadia Studios (WBOY Image)

Spotted Horse Farm, Barbara Volk (WBOY Image)

Vendors that came to attend and sale their goodies were:

WVHA has two in-person events per year. The next event they will host is a Spring Gathering, which is like a Fall conference, but with four to five classes instead of six to nine. If you are interested in attending the 2023 Spring Gathering, you can find updates here.