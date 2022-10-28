WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the Lewis County Courthouse on Oct. 28 for their Intermediate Court of Appeals satellite location.

This satellite courtroom is intended to serve north central West Virginia. Lewis County is one of the five locations in the state where litigants can travel for court proceedings, instead of making the drive to Charleston. The satellite courtrooms are in Beckley in Raleigh County, Petersburg in Grant County, Weston in Lewis County, Berkeley Springs in Morgan County, and New Martinsville in Wetzel County.

The judges will participate in the hearings remotely from Charleston, while litigants can utilize the satellite courtrooms throughout the state to save time and money.

“To reach the citizens of north center West Virginia, to give them access to our appellate court without the cost and expense of going to Charleston, they can come here in our courtroom with dedicated video, streams and present their arguments to us, just as if they were there in person. It’s going to save them a lot of time and money paid to their attorneys for that drive time,” said Chief Justice Dan Greear, West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals.

The Intermediate Court of Appeals will hear their first arguments on Nov. 10.