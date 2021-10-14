WV Perinatal Partnership held summit to improve mother and infant care

ROANOKE, W.Va. – The West Virginia Perinatal Partnership held its first in-person meeting since the outbreak of COVID-19 last year.

Stonewall Resort hosted the 2021 Perinatal Summit in Lewis County on Thursday. The event brings doctors, nurses, midwives, and policymakers from throughout the state together to discuss and learn ways to improve the care for pregnant women and infants.

This year, the participants were encouraged “to consider new research, best practices, collaborative and innovative strategies in perinatal health policy, education and practice.”

West Virginia Perinatal Partnership Executive Director, Amy Tolliver, explained some specific topics that were covered in the summit.

“We cover skin-to-skin care. We have some discussion about substance use and pregnancy. We had a talk on Doula Care. Just really kind of covering the gamut of care for women and infants,” said Tolliver.

The event will continue through Friday, Oct. 15.

Sponsors for this year’s summit were the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Behavioral Health, WV Higher Education Policy Commission, Natera and Unicare.