CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A grant is allowing several state parks to provide job opportunities for disabled high school students in West Virginia.

Community Access Inc. (CAI) was awarded a one-year grant by the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation to create paid employment opportunities for 10 to 15 students from select school districts at select state parks. These locations include:

Stonewall Resort – Lewis County

Bluestone State Park – Summers and Fayette counties

New River Gorge National Park – Fayette County

Pipestem State Park – Summers and Mercer counties

Tomblinson Run State Park – Hancock County

Twin Falls State Park – Wyoming County

The jobs will be awarded based on student interest and aptitude to ensure an easy transition from training to paid employment.

“We look forward to working with the Benedum Foundation to ensure that participating students acquire the requisite skills to become successfully employed,” Jeff McCroskey, executive director of Community Access said in a statement.

CAI was originally founded in 1992 by a special education teacher in Charleston, WV to provide support to disabled students in their transition from high school to employment. The Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation, founded in 1944, has given more than $565 million in support of education, economic and community development and health.

Those looking for more information can contact Community Access Inc. at 304-545-1483.