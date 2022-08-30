WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine celebrated 50 years, from 1972-2022 at Lambert’s Winery in Weston, for its Central East Campus on Monday night.

In those 50 years, the medical school has been providing quality physicians to small towns all over the state of West Virginia.

WVSOM specializes in Doctor’s in Osteopathic Medicine (D.O.), which takes an osteopathic approach to care that focuses on the whole body and focus on preventative care.

According to WVSOM.edu, a D.O. is very similar to a Medical Doctor (M.D.) and requires the same 4 years of schooling and a residency with an additional 200 hours of training in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine.

50th anniversary WVSOM. (WBOY Image)

50th anniversary WVSOM. (WBOY Image)

50th anniversary WVSOM. (WBOY Image)

50th anniversary WVSOM. (WBOY Image)

50th anniversary WVSOM. (WBOY Image)

50th anniversary WVSOM. (WBOY Image)

50th anniversary WVSOM. (WBOY Image)

50th anniversary WVSOM. (WBOY Image)

50th anniversary WVSOM. (WBOY Image)

50th anniversary WVSOM. (WBOY Image)

The WVSOM is the leading producer of physicians in primary care and rural placement in the state of West Virginia.

“The school was created to populate the rural areas of West Virginia with physicians, and we’ve done that, and we’re continuing to do that, we’re here to serve West Virginia first and foremost,” James W. Nemitz Ph. D., WVSOM PRESIDENT.

Currently, The WVSOM is the number one school in the country with both M.D. and D.O. graduate placement in rural areas.

The WVSOM Central East Campus extends from Morgantown to Summersville, from Weston to Buckhannon, and 121 graduates currently practice in these areas.

Special guest speaker James W. Nemitz finished his speech with this message to everyone in attendance.

“Because ultimately what this is all about is about doing good in the world and it’s about taking care of people and we need that now more than ever,” Nemitz said, “WVSON takes care of the students, takes care of its employees and we’re doing our best to take care of people in West Virginia as well as the people throughout the country.”

To find out more information on WVSOM, click here.