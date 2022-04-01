WESTON, W.Va. – Lewis County Chamber of Commerce and West Virginia University Jackson’s Mill hosted a business after hours in the new Annette S. Boggs Steam Education Center Thursday night.

Chamber officials said they try and hold after hours events monthly throughout the county, and that they are trying to add new events to add value to the businesses in the community. The chamber offers lunch and learn events, business and breakfast events, and the after hours events for networking.

“You know, we’re all here to kind of help each other out, especially in a more rural kind of community like Lewis County is. We’re here to support each other and there is tons of synergies and kinds of efficiencies we can find by working together,” said Thomas Newbrough, President of the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce.

Officials with the chamber added that they rely on help from their business partners and help from the community, and are always looking for new venues and business partners. Those officials also said it was great that WVU Jackson’s Mill was able to allow them to utilize the new facility on campus.

“I know it’s been a long time coming. It falls under STEAM, which I guess is science, technology, education/engineering, art, and math,” said Newbrough, “It just follows that niche like, we’ve got some outdoors stuff, we have some historical perspective here, and now we’re filling that role in technology.”

Newbrough stated that technology is the way of the future and that even STEAM applies to the businesses in the county.