WVU Jackson’s Mill hosts winter lights celebration

WESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia University’s Jackson’s Mill hosted a night of holiday lights Friday night.

The 20 year tradition is a way for Jackson’s Mill to give back to the community and celebrate the season. Activities were provided for children to partake in such as viewing trains, making bracelets and posing pictures with characters from Frozen Two.

“We always love kids, I mean Jackson’s Mill is a state 4-H Camp so we’re all about kids. We love having this event give hundreds, and hundreds of kids an opportunity to come out for fun activities that are all free of charge,” said Dean Hardman, Program Specialist of WVU Jackson’s Mill.

WVU Jackson’s Mill will also be hosting breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 14.