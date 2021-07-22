WVU President Gee joins Lewis County school officials for community meeting

JACKSON’S MILL, W.Va. – Members of the Lewis County community gathered at Jackson’s Mill Thursday afternoon for a look at the next steps in education in Lewis County schools. Superintendent Robin Davis organized the meeting to keep community members both informed and involved on the ways the county is using American Rescue Plan funds for students.

“With any kind of federal program, you have to have compliance factors so that you have assurances that you’re communicating your intentions to the local community. So this is one of the assurances that the Department of Education and also the federal Department of Education had made sure that it was a component with the grant issuances,” said Lewis County Special Education Director Kyre-Anna Minney.

WVU President Gordon Gee also visited for the event. He spoke to highlight new developments at the mill and to find out how education could be improved both locally and around the state.

“It doesn’t belong to the teachers, it doesn’t belong to the superintendent, it doesn’t belong to the president of the university, education belongs to everyone and I think that the future of education in this state is going to be the key to the state itself flourishing,” Gee said.

Organizers with the county school system said as COVID restrictions are finally more relaxed, getting stakeholders together to make the largest difference possible is a welcome change from the past year and a half.

“It is absolutely lovely to be able to be here in person and discuss things with our folks and really have a chance to think outside of the box with sustainable projects for the community,” said Minney.