WESTON, W.Va. – The Lewis County Blueprint Community was awarded a 2022 Fulcrum Grant from West Virginia University Davis College Experience. WVU’s new two year grant is funded by the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation.

Through the grant, a team of 15 students from WVU connected with folks from Lewis County to complete identified projects.

Officials say the goal is to enhance the quality of life and local economies in their area. WVU students did a project site visit on Aug. 29, where they visited Jackson’s Mill, Jane Lew and Weston.

“You know everyone has their own passions, and in our passions, I think its always great to utilize what we love to help people, and I think it’s really great to come out to a community in this great state of West Virginia and kind of envision… what kind of future can we have for the people in this community? You know, we all have a part in the puzzle of building a great future, and great communities for our neighbors, and I think it’s really great to use the passions that I have, and my peers have, in order to make that better future for tomorrow for this great county and this great state,” said Belle Irwin, WVU student.

The project is intended to make Lewis County a better place for walkers, bikers and the community.