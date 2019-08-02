Library hosts Puppy Picnic to introduce new mascot

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library introduced its new mascot on Friday with a “Puppy Picnic.”

Families were invited to bring their dogs to the Waldomore for activities hosted by the library. The event had free pizza, face painting and focused on encouraging children to enjoy reading.

Librarian Ali Lopez said that the event promoted reading in a fun environment.

“Our new mascot is Harry the Book Hound and we just wanted to have a fun way to promote reading for kids, and what better way than to have a dog? So we thought we’d partner up with the Harrison County Humane Society and bring a dog out to just have fun, have a picnic and have fun with Harry,” said Lopez.

The library plans to host more events for children in the near future.