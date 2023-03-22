MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Lil’ Jammaz Hip Hop Company in Morgantown will be sending two of its crews totaling 11 dancers to attend Hip Hop International in Burbank, Calif. this April.

The two crews will be competing for the title of representing the United States and the chance to move on to World Hip Hop Dance to compete for additional titles. Representatives from the hip-hop company said the dancers are the first from the state to attend the event competing at Hip Hop International.

“The Mini and Little Sparks are making history here and paving a path for future generations, they are breaking barriers, and what people probably think of, like most people who live in West Virginia, you wouldn’t think hip hop” said Corinthia Rilko, Studio Owner and Director of the Mini and Little Sparks Crew. “So, just for us to like kind of break those barriers and change mindsets about the state and our dancers is like an awesome thing. And to just share the experience, they are going to go out there and work really hard and do their best and have this opportunity that will last forever.”

A GoFundMe has been set up as well as planned fundraisers have been set up for the community to help support the dancers to go to the competition. Currently, dancers attend approximately nine competitions a year in surrounding states.

“There aren’t many hip-hop dancers here in West Virginia. So, when I meet a new one it’s really exciting,” said Ava Bibbee, a dancer of Lil’ Jammaz Hip Hop Company. “It is going to be great because people are going to get to see what Lil’ Jammaz Hip Hop Company is all the way out there. And people will see it and maybe they’ll know a little bit more about hip hop.” 14

Dancers of Lil’ Jammaz Hip Hop Company have received several overall awards and special judge choice awards and have received recognition for their choreography, energy and entertainment qualities at many of their competitions.

“Just this year we’ve gotten two entertainment awards for the Mini Sparks Crew, and our Little Sparks Crew has also received awards,” Rilko said. “They have brought home a lot of trophies and titles, and they’ve gone to nationals, and have been invited to compete at Kids Carnival in California four years ago.”

While in California at Hip Hop International, the dancers of the crews will have the opportunity to train with other hip-hop instructors and other styles of dancing. Rilko stated that this is an incredible feeling to be part of the journey with the kids as they make lasting memories with each other while meeting people from other states and countries that share their passion for dancing.