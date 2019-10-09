Lincoln High School on precautionary lock down, police on scene

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Lincoln High School is currently on a precautionary lock down, according to the Harrison County Board of Education.

Harrison County BOE officials said that Lincoln High School was put on a ‘Code Yellow’ precautionary lock down on Wednesday morning.

911 officials confirmed that there is currently a heavy police presence at the high school with several law enforcement agencies on scene, including the Shinnston Police Department. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, Clarksburg Police Department, Bridgeport Police Department, West Virginia State Police, Harrison County EMS and Shinnston Fire Department are also on scene.

SWAT teams from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, Clarksburg Police Department and Bridgeport Police Department are on scene as well. Additionally, a group of parents are gathered at the cemetery across the street from the school, while students are being kept inside the school

On Monday, the Shinnston Police Department confirmed that they were investigating a possible threat against Lincoln High School. Officers said the the possible threat was in the form of the text message and the persons of interest were not allowed into the school on Monday. It is unknown at this time if Wednesday’s lock down in in connection to the possible threat that was reported on Monday.

