Little Caesars campaign raises money for police K-9 divisions

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Little Caesars Pizza has begun its second annual “Pizza, Pizza Paws Campaign.”

The fundraiser helps raise money to provide police K-9 divisions in West Virginia with GPS tracking collars for the dogs. These collars can help in officer training and in life and death scenarios that officers may face in the line of duty.

The goal is to provide 70 departments with these collars.

“The safety of our community is IN the utmost importance to everybody. So doing this campaign for us, it has actual benefit to our community and making it a safer place,” said Sabrina Donahue-Moore, marketing director of VDM Management.

The monetary goal is $20,000 dollars and there are campaign thermometers inside 55 locations of Little Caesars to monitor the donations. You can make a donation with your pizza orders.