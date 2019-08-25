Loaded handgun found at Huntington airport security checkpoint

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – TSA officers at Huntington’s Tri-State Airport found a loaded handgun at a security checkpoint, Saturday., the seventh gun caught at the airport’s checkpoint this year.

According to TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein, officers detected the gun inside a bag belonging to a man from Snohomish County, Washington. The 9 mm handgun was loaded with 15 bullets.

Airport police confiscated the gun and detained the man for questioning, according to the TSA.

No word yet on what charges, if any, the man may be facing, but TSA guidelines allow the agency to assess civil penalties for attempting to take a handgun through security. Typically a first offense results in a $4,000 fine.