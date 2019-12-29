Local artist uses unique way to get paint

MANNINGTON, W.Va. – Ben Kolb is a local artist that refrains from using typical paint when creating his works of art. The base of all paint he uses come from coal he finds running in streams and rivers.

“I don’t go to mines or anything, I just know where some wash down in the creeks and I get to go out and walk the creeks and in the woods and find it,”​ Kolb said.

Most of his art comes from an Appalachian style look on nature, so when he started painting strictly these images he decided to also use the one thing that ties together Appalachia, as his form of paint, which is coal.

Kolb has been painting since he was four years old, and this past January was when he shifted into this coal paint style.

The process of creating the paint is an almost four hour process, but Kolb said it doesn’t feel like work when your in the beatiful nature of West Virginia.

“Once these rivers and lakes around here get in your blood, its tough…I like to spend as much time as I can in it,” Kolb said.

Each one of Kolb’s paintings tells a story, and has a different composition than the next. To learn more and see where you can buy his painting and learn more about his style of work you can visit: