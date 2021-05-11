Local athletes invited to play in OVAC All-Star, Scott Brown Little General Classic games

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Several local high school basketball players have been selected to play in either the Ohio Valley Athletic Conference All-Star game or the Scott Brown, Little General Classic game.

The OVAC All-Star West Virginia team is led by Morgantown basketball head coach Dave Tallman who led his Mohigans to a 19-2 record and a state runner up finish at the state tournament this past weekend.

Three Morgantown players will play under him in Carson Poffenberger, Xavier Pryor and Luke Bechtel.

Two players will represent Clay-Battelle on the WV team in Mojo Chisler and Gavin Moore.

In the girls game, Trinity’s Jaclyn Smith was selected to play.

The OVAC All-Star game will be played on Sunday, May 16 at Wheeling Park High School with the girls game starting at 1 p.m. and the boys game to follow.

Six other local player were invited to play in the Scott Brown, Little General Classic game.

This All-Star game consists of one team comprised of Class Quad-A members up against a team mad up of Triple, Double and Single-A players.

Five Big 10 Conference players are invited to play including Bridgeport’s Jack Bifano and Buckhannon-Upshur’s Ryan Hurst.

Fairmont Senior’s Jaelin Johnson, Robert C. Byrd’s Bryson Lucas and Gavin Kennedy and Webster County’s Kaden Cutlip will represent North Central West Virginia on the AAA, AA, A team.

The game is set for Sunday, May 17 at the Beckley-Raleigh Convention Center.