Upshur Co. bowling center hosts fundraiser towards local cancer victim

BUCKHANNON,W.Va. – “Trapper’s Day” is a fundraiser created by the Woody’s Bowling Center in Buckhannon to raise money for cancer victim, Trapper Sample, who was just diagnosed with cancer at the end of January.

Woody’s Bowling Center held a pool tournament and a bowl-a-thon for this benefit night.

Jimbo Samples said Trapper shoots pool on the tournament nights at Woody’s.

“The owners of the bowling alley now contacted us when they found out about the cancer and asked if it would be okay if they did a fundraiser,” said Samples.

Locals also had a chance to enjoy food specials, silent auction, 50/50, t-shirts, and bracelets.

Samples said Trapper Cancer has been a fast diagnosis.

“He came to us around Christmas break saying that his right hip was hurting,” said Samples. “We kind of thought arthritis. And so, we took him to the Rumer tore arthritis doctor and he needed an MRI. We did the MRI then it was just 5 days he calls us and says he thinks it cancer in his right hip bone.”

Trapper Samples is a 17-year-old teen who attends Buckhannon-Upshur High school.

The doctors said Trapper should make a full recovery and could probably return to his sport activities.

Sample said he is thankful for his community and is amazed how they all supported him and his family.

All proceeds from “Trapper’s Day” goes to the Samples family for their unforeseen expenses.