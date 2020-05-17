Local coffee shop hosts virtual comedy night

GRAFTON, W.Va. – While the public is still unable to sit down in most restaurants, Expresso Yourself Coffee House decided to broadcast a virtual comedy night for the community.

The show featured West Virginia’s Comedy Troupe “The Fearless Fools” for a quarantine comedy night. Viewers were able to watch the online comedy show in the comfort of their own home for on the coffee house’s Facebook page.

“Hopefully it helps to bring small town back to life again,” said Expresso Yourself Coffee House Owner, Don Hart.

Expresso Yourself Coffee House normally hosts a comedy night every couple of months and they hope to host more virtual comedy shows in the future.