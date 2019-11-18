Local elementary schools host ‘Thank A Veteran’ student art contest

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Local elementary school across the state held a ‘Thank A Veteran’ art contest. The contest was held for third, fourth, and fifth grade students.

Skyview Elementary School art teacher Kristen Muscaro said her students wanted to make a veterans day special.

“I thought it was perfect for our Skyview students, as a way to give back to the local community. We didn’t really expect to win anything at all. We were just excited make a veteran smile on Veterans Day,” said Muscaro.

After doing this project teachers saw first hand how excited the kids were.

“We did talk about veterans in our family and a lot of our kids have veterans in their family as well. So, that is something near to my heart and near to their hearts, as well. We have veterans in our building,” said Johnson Elementary School teacher, Karla Rose.

Two of the local winners said they were shocked but happy they were chosen. They both drew creative unique ideas.

“I made a card for a veteran and it said I wrote a poem and a flag on the inside,” said Danielle Kyle.

“A hand with red and white like stripes and then i put red and kind of pinkish reddish on the fingertips,” said Hannah Scout.

The students selected received a $25 visa gift.

The winners in our area: