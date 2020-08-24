Local fire department is raising money for “operation warm”

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont Fire Department IAFF Local 318 has been collecting donations for the non- profit Operation Warm, that works endlessly to purchase coats for children who need them most.

Operation Warm has been partnering with fire stations across the United States since they were founded in 1998, as a way to reach out to local children who may be in need of winter accessories. The mountain state is known for harsh winters, which is why ensuring each child won’t be cold is so important.

Local businesses are trying to do their part with assisting in donating. Wildflour, which is located off of Mary Lou Retton Dr., has been allowing donations to be shared at the restaurant that go into Operation Warm in Fairmont.

For more information on how you can help, call the City of Fairmont Fire Station at (304)-366-3421.