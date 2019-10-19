Local group hosts state sporting clays championship

ROANOKE, W.Va. – A Lewis County organization got the opportunity to host the West Virginia State Sporting Clays Championship.

Stonewall Sporting Clays has been in business for less than one year, but hosted shooters from all over the country for this event.

“What it consists of is a 100 round main course, sporting clays, and then we have a 50 round competition in what’s called the five stand,” said owner Kevin Teets.

Staff members said they did not expect to be able to host the championship so quickly, but had hoped to do so within the next couple of years.

“To have the turnout we did in our first few months of business is just overwhelming. We’re blessed. We’re excited,” said Teets.

Awards were given to people of all ages at the competition. Employees hope this will attract new people to the sport.

“Sporting clays is one of the greatest events for a family. We don’t care if you’re a beginner, if you’ve never shot before. Come on out, shoot with us, experience it,” said Teets.

Stonewall Sporting Clays will be open year round and said anyone can come shoot as long as the weather allows.