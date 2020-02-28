Local hospitals are lending a hand to Fairmont Regional Medical Center employees

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Employers at other local hospitals have showed interest in lending a helping hand to the employees at Fairmont Regional Medical Center, since the news broke about the closure.

Nearly 600 jobs are being lost, and some of those employees have been at the hospital for more than 40 years. United Hospital Center (UHC), in Bridgeport, is one of many that have been holding open interviews and job fairs for these employees at Fairmont Regional.

UHC Recruiter Stephanie Scott, said it has been successful, and are more than happy to provide some help given the situation.

“It’s been very successful, we have had a lot of qualified candidates, so there is a lot of great opportunity on both sides there,” said Scott. “As a recruiter, it’s very rewarding to offer employment and to also find qualified people because we want to find the best people we can to take care of our patients.”

This past week open interviews and job fairs were held at The Knights of Columbus in Fairmont, the Marion County Visitors Center and until this week, applicants could just walk into their human resource department with a resume in hand for an interview.

UHC has met with more than 75 qualified candidates already, and has plans to hold orientation every two weeks, to get hired applicants on board as soon as they can.

“We’re always hiring but we certainly wanted to give these candidates the opportunity to come in. We understand the situation is difficult, so we want to help them find employment as quick as possible,” said Scott.

Other hospitals have also held events showing their interest in hiring Fairmont Regional employees, and some will be holding job fairs in March. WV Caring located in Fairmont will be holding one on Friday, March 13, discussing possible jobs specifically in the Fairmont area.