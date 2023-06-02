CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia seniors can now obtain Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Vouchers in senior citizens centers across all 55 counties.

The West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) says the vouchers can be exchanged for fresh, nutritious, unprepared, locally grown fruits, vegetables, honey and herbs from participating farmers markets, roadside stands and community-supported agriculture programs.

Each voucher will be worth $50 this year, up from last year’s $30, and 17,800 vouchers will be distributed, up from last year’s 16,800.

The following north central West Virginia senior centers are distributing vouchers:

Barbour County Senior Center, Inc.

PO Box 146 (47 Church Street)

Philippi, WV 26416

Telephone: 304-457-4545

416 1/2 Ohio Avenue

Nutter Fort, WV 26301

Telephone: 304-622-4075

23 Senior Center Drive

Sutton, WV 26601

Telephone: 304-765-4090; 304-765-4091; 304-765-4092; 888-654-9321

PO Box 432 (417 West Main Street)

West Union, WV 26456

Telephone: 304-873-2061

720 North Lewis Street

Glenville, WV 26351

Telephone: 304-462-5761

500 West Main Street

Clarksburg, WV 26301

Telephone: 304-623-6795

171 West 2nd Street

Weston, WV 26452

Telephone: 304-269-5738, 1-800-695-4594

105 Maplewood Drive

Fairmont, WV 26554

Telephone: 304-366-8779

PO Box 653

(5000 Greenbag Rd., Suite 7, Mountaineer Mall)

Morgantown, WV 26507-0653

Telephone: 304-296-9812

PO Box 10 (108 Senior Center Drive)

Kingwood, WV 26537

Telephone: 304-329-0464; 800-661-7556

PO Box 727 (5th Street & Railroad Avenue)

Elkins, WV 26241

Telephone: 304-636-4747

PO Box 195 (521 South Court Street)

Harrisville, WV 26362

Telephone: 304-643-4941

52 Trap Springs Road

Grafton, WV 26354-7711

Telephone: 304-265-4555

217 Senior Lane

Parsons, WV 26287

Telephone: 304-478-2423

28 North Kanawha Street

Buckhannon, WV 26201

Telephone: 304-472-0528

148 Court Square

Webster Springs, WV 26288

Telephone: 304-847-5252

Click here for a list of participating farmers markets.

The vouchers are distributed by the WVDA as part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program.