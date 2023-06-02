CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia seniors can now obtain Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Vouchers in senior citizens centers across all 55 counties.

The West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) says the vouchers can be exchanged for fresh, nutritious, unprepared, locally grown fruits, vegetables, honey and herbs from participating farmers markets, roadside stands and community-supported agriculture programs.

Each voucher will be worth $50 this year, up from last year’s $30, and 17,800 vouchers will be distributed, up from last year’s 16,800.

The following north central West Virginia senior centers are distributing vouchers:

  • Barbour County Senior Center, Inc.
    PO Box 146 (47 Church Street)
    Philippi, WV 26416
    Telephone: 304-457-4545
  • Bi-County Nutrition (Harrison nutrition)
    416 1/2 Ohio Avenue
    Nutter Fort, WV 26301
    Telephone: 304-622-4075
  • Braxton County Senior Citizens Center, Inc.
    23 Senior Center Drive
    Sutton, WV 26601
    Telephone: 304-765-4090; 304-765-4091; 304-765-4092; 888-654-9321
  • Doddridge County Senior Citizens, Inc.
    PO Box 432 (417 West Main Street)
    West Union, WV 26456
    Telephone: 304-873-2061
  • Council of Senior Citizens of Gilmer County, Inc.
    720 North Lewis Street
    Glenville, WV 26351
    Telephone: 304-462-5761
  • Harrison County Senior Citizens, Inc. (IIIB)
    500 West Main Street
    Clarksburg, WV 26301
    Telephone: 304-623-6795
  • Lewis County Senior Citizens Center, Inc.
    171 West 2nd Street
    Weston, WV 26452
    Telephone: 304-269-5738, 1-800-695-4594
  • Marion County Senior Citizens, Inc.
    105 Maplewood Drive
    Fairmont, WV 26554
    Telephone: 304-366-8779
  • Senior Monongalians, Inc.
    PO Box 653
    (5000 Greenbag Rd., Suite 7, Mountaineer Mall)
    Morgantown, WV 26507-0653
    Telephone: 304-296-9812
  • Preston County Senior Citizens, Inc.
    PO Box 10 (108 Senior Center Drive)
    Kingwood, WV 26537
    Telephone: 304-329-0464; 800-661-7556
  • The Committee on Aging for Randolph County, Inc.
    PO Box 727 (5th Street & Railroad Avenue)
    Elkins, WV 26241
    Telephone: 304-636-4747
  • Ritchie County Integrated Family Services
    PO Box 195 (521 South Court Street)
    Harrisville, WV 26362
    Telephone: 304-643-4941
  • Taylor County Senior Citizens, Inc.
    52 Trap Springs Road
    Grafton, WV 26354-7711
    Telephone: 304-265-4555 
  • Tucker County Senior Citizens, Inc.
    217 Senior Lane
    Parsons, WV 26287
    Telephone: 304-478-2423
  • Upshur County Senior Citizens Opportunity Center, Inc.
    28 North Kanawha Street
    Buckhannon, WV 26201
    Telephone: 304-472-0528 
  • Webster County Commission of Senior Citizens
    148 Court Square
    Webster Springs, WV 26288
    Telephone: 304-847-5252

Click here for a list of participating farmers markets.

The vouchers are distributed by the WVDA as part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program.