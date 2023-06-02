CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia seniors can now obtain Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Vouchers in senior citizens centers across all 55 counties.
The West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) says the vouchers can be exchanged for fresh, nutritious, unprepared, locally grown fruits, vegetables, honey and herbs from participating farmers markets, roadside stands and community-supported agriculture programs.
Each voucher will be worth $50 this year, up from last year’s $30, and 17,800 vouchers will be distributed, up from last year’s 16,800.
The following north central West Virginia senior centers are distributing vouchers:
- Barbour County Senior Center, Inc.
PO Box 146 (47 Church Street)
Philippi, WV 26416
Telephone: 304-457-4545
- Bi-County Nutrition (Harrison nutrition)
416 1/2 Ohio Avenue
Nutter Fort, WV 26301
Telephone: 304-622-4075
- Braxton County Senior Citizens Center, Inc.
23 Senior Center Drive
Sutton, WV 26601
Telephone: 304-765-4090; 304-765-4091; 304-765-4092; 888-654-9321
- Doddridge County Senior Citizens, Inc.
PO Box 432 (417 West Main Street)
West Union, WV 26456
Telephone: 304-873-2061
- Council of Senior Citizens of Gilmer County, Inc.
720 North Lewis Street
Glenville, WV 26351
Telephone: 304-462-5761
- Harrison County Senior Citizens, Inc. (IIIB)
500 West Main Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301
Telephone: 304-623-6795
- Lewis County Senior Citizens Center, Inc.
171 West 2nd Street
Weston, WV 26452
Telephone: 304-269-5738, 1-800-695-4594
- Marion County Senior Citizens, Inc.
105 Maplewood Drive
Fairmont, WV 26554
Telephone: 304-366-8779
- Senior Monongalians, Inc.
PO Box 653
(5000 Greenbag Rd., Suite 7, Mountaineer Mall)
Morgantown, WV 26507-0653
Telephone: 304-296-9812
- Preston County Senior Citizens, Inc.
PO Box 10 (108 Senior Center Drive)
Kingwood, WV 26537
Telephone: 304-329-0464; 800-661-7556
- The Committee on Aging for Randolph County, Inc.
PO Box 727 (5th Street & Railroad Avenue)
Elkins, WV 26241
Telephone: 304-636-4747
- Ritchie County Integrated Family Services
PO Box 195 (521 South Court Street)
Harrisville, WV 26362
Telephone: 304-643-4941
- Taylor County Senior Citizens, Inc.
52 Trap Springs Road
Grafton, WV 26354-7711
Telephone: 304-265-4555
- Tucker County Senior Citizens, Inc.
217 Senior Lane
Parsons, WV 26287
Telephone: 304-478-2423
- Upshur County Senior Citizens Opportunity Center, Inc.
28 North Kanawha Street
Buckhannon, WV 26201
Telephone: 304-472-0528
- Webster County Commission of Senior Citizens
148 Court Square
Webster Springs, WV 26288
Telephone: 304-847-5252
Click here for a list of participating farmers markets.
The vouchers are distributed by the WVDA as part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program.