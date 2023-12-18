CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — More than 100 years have passed since the Elk River Bridge in Charleston collapsed, taking with it the lives of two schoolchildren.

Around 8:15 a.m. on December 15, 1904, the wire and wood suspension bridge at Lovell Street that crossed over the Elk River broke apart while children, vehicles and other pedestrians crossed it.

According to an article by the Charleston Daily Mail, only two people were confirmed to have died as a result of the bridge collapsing, 11-year-old Mamie Higgenbotham and 15-year-old Wray Humphreys, both drowning. Many others were injured or narrowly escaped injury.

Those who were there describe the bridge sagging, causing those on the bridge to slide off, before a cable broke and resulted in the floor collapsing.

In the aftermath, emergency services got to work breaking up the icy river and sending divers to search for victims. An investigation into the collapse was also opened.

It was reported that the bridge in the years leading up to the incident was known to be faulty, having been built in 1852. Some said that the aging bridge would often shift around and even sagged in some places, earning it the nickname of the “drunken bridge.”

“A new floor was then laid and this seemed op give the structure more stability at least temporarily,” the article said.

Issues with the bridge were well enough known that a parade that was scheduled to go over it was given a new route to avoid it. There were supposedly plans to improve the bridge before the incident occurred.