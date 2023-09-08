UPDATE: (10:45 a.m. Sept. 8, 2023) – The Logan County Sheriff’s Office confirms a boy was killed after being struck by a vehicle while on the way to his bus stop this morning.

The Department says it happened around 6:50 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8, in the area of West Logan. When deputies arrived on scene, officers found the boy dead in the road. A witness says the boy was on the roadway on the way to his bus stop.

The Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle was turning onto 11th Street from Route 10 and hit the boy. The department says the driver claims they were unable to see the boy in the roadway.

The boy was taken to Logan Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead upon arrival. The driver was transported to Boone Memorial Hospital.

This accident is still under investigation.

LOGAN COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – The Logan County Sheriff’s office tells 13 News a child was struck while waiting for a school bus in the Logan area this morning.

Emergency crews are currently on the scene. We are working to learn more information and have a crew on the way.

We will continue to post updates as more information becomes available.