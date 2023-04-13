FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A West Virginia Division of Forestry worker was killed while fighting a forest fire in Fayette County on Thursday.

Cody Mullens, 28, of Mt. Hope, was killed by a falling tree while fighting a forest fire near Montgomery, according to a press release from Gov. Jim Justice.

“Cathy and I are heartbroken by the tragic news of losing one of our own,” Gov. Justice said. “Our state foresters are some of the most dedicated workers in our state, putting their lives on the line to protect our communities from wildfires, and we owe them all, especially Cody, an enormous debt of gratitude.