The Ecce Agnus Dei during Solemn High Tridentine Mass at St. Josaphat Catholic Church. (Public domain image from Wikimedia Commons.)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The weekend of June 18 and June 19 marks the first local events of the Catholic Church’s three-year National Eucharistic Revival, and churches in the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston will hold Eucharistic processions in observance.

Two monstrances, showing the contrast between the modern simplified design on the right with its more ornate predecessor on the left. (Public domain image from Wikimedia Commons.)

During Eucharistic processions, priests lead families and organizations throughout the streets, carrying the Blessed Sacrament inside a cross-shaped container called a monstrance or ostensorium.

The Clarksburg Vicariate (region) will include six Eucharistic processions:

Immaculate Conception Parish, Clarksburg, after the 11 a.m. Mass.

Our Lady of Mercy Mission, Parsons, after 10:30 a.m. Mass.

St. Patrick Parish, Weston, after 10:30 a.m. Mass.

Immaculate Conception Parish, Fairmont, 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 19 with a Father’s Day dinner.

St. John University Parish, Morgantown, during the 11 a.m. Mass throughout the WVU campus. A Father’s Day brunch for the parish will follow.

The St. Brendan Parish, in Elkins and Holy Rosary Parish in Buckhannon are still finalizing plans for a collaborative procession and celebration.

The Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston said traffic patterns near the churches may be affected during the Eucharistic processions.

What is the National Eucharistic Revival?

Back in November of 2021, U.S. bishops approved a three-year movement that would focus on evangelization, with an emphasis on understanding the sacrament of the Eucharist, according to the National Catholic Reporter. That three-year movement will start on June 16, 2022, the feast of Corpus Christi.

The outlet reported that part of what informed the bishops’ decision was a Pew Research study conducted in the fall of 2019 that found only 30% of Catholics understand “transubstantiation”—the belief in the real presence of Christ in the Eucharist—which is one of the key differences between the beliefs of Catholics and Christianitans.

During the first year of the revival, events will be focused at the level of the Diocese, including the planned Eucharistic processions and other events of adoration and prayer.

June of 2023 begins the Parish Year when they’ll focus on helping parishioners to understand the literal meaning of the Eucharist.

The National Eucharistic Revival will culminate with the National Eucharistic Congress, which is scheduled to be held in Indianapolis from July 17 through July 21, 2024.