Local Optometrists celebrate National Sunglasses Day

MORGANTOWN W.Va. – Thursday, June 27th, is National Sunglasses day.

This day was created by the Vision Council to celebrate the importance of wearing shades to protect eyes from harsh UV rays from the sun.

It is recommended to wear sunglasses that have polarized lenses.

Polarization helps reduce glare and reflection of the sun off other objects.

To check if your lenses are polarized, look at a computer screen while wearing the sunglasses and tilt your head from left to right. If the monitor’s brightness seem to change, they are polarized.

These kind of lenses can be found in many retail stores as well as Optometrist offices which carry prescription lenses.

“With UV, you can get Macular Degeneration, which, that’s a vision loss, and then cataracts. Certain cataracts, you can get that due to exposure to UV. So that’s why it’s real important that you wear sunglasses with the uv protection in them, when you’re out in the sun,” said Lisa Dudley, Optician at Spectrum Optical in Morgantown.

Many local Optometrists are holding specials on sunglasses Thursday, in celebration of National Sunglasses Day. This includes Spectrum Optical, which will be offering 30% off prescription or regular sunglasses.