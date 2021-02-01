Local United Way is working to combat food insecurity

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The United Way of Marion and Taylor counties is asking for help with irradicating food insecurity throughout the counties.

The United way typically holds an event called Empty Bowls that works to raise money for local food pantries but that had to be canceled due to COVID-19. So, the United Way decided to launch its United Against Hunger campaignMonday.

This campaign encourages community members to donate to local food pantries online. The United Way will unveil new videos that will highlight the need for food in the community.

“We are partnering with Mountain Craft Productions which is a local production company in our community and they’re producing three videos for us that focus on those hunger issues in our community,” explained Community Impact Director Emily Swain. “And, we are also directing our community members to our volunteer MTC page where they can find out what items are needed at most local food pantries and ways that they can donate and volunteer to help get food and supplies to those pantries when they need it most.”

Swain explained there are 275,000 West Virginians who are currently experiencing food insecurity. More information about the program and how to participate can be found here.