1 in custody, 1 still at large after pursuit in Taylor County

GRAFTON, W.Va. – A police pursuit in Taylor County over the weekend has led to one suspect being taken into custody and another still on the loose.

On Saturday, deputies with the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department received a call from a resident that Tim Trott, a man with multiple warrants issued for his arrest, was at the Walmart in Grafton, according to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department.

When a deputy arrived to look into the claim, the subject fled before he could be identified, which led to a pursuit, according to deputies. Due to the subject’s erratic driving and population density of the area, the pursuing deputy stopped the chase and began to patrol the area near Wickwire Road, officials said.

While patrolling the area, the deputy came in contact with the subject’s vehicle once again and started the pursuit once more, until the pursuit made it to Route 119 at Oak Grove, where the deputy was able to wreck the subject’s vehicle, according to deputies.

The subject, whom the pursuing deputy was able to identify as Trott, and another unknown male suspect fled from the vehicle and ran off on foot to escape custody, officials said.

K9 units were brought in to attempt to locate Trott and the unknown male, but deputies were unable to do so; however, many Oak Grove residents called in sightings of the two individuals, leading deputies to be able to take one subject, not Trott, into custody, according to deputies. The individual in custody’s name has not been released.

Taylor County Sheriff Terry Austin said, “The sheriff’s department would like to thank the residents of Oak Grove for their help during the incident. It’s community involvement and cooperation that truly makes local law enforcement effective.”

Austin also said that anyone who observes Trott should not come in contact with him, as he has been known to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his location are asked to call the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department at 304-265-3428.