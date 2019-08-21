Breaking News
Attention DirecTV customers, you no longer have WBOY-TV, click to find out more

1 person transported in 3-vehicle accident on Rt. 279 in Bridgeport

Local
Posted: / Updated:
accident_1524426577235.jpg

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – An accident in Bridgeport has resulted in one person being transported.

According to the Harrison County 911 Comm Center, the accident occurred around 2:30 in the afternoon between three vehicles.

Bridgeport EMS responded and transported one person to UHC as a result of the accident. No word on the condition of the others involved was given, but no other transports are anticipated. The Bridgeport Fire Department assisted on scene.

The Bridgeport Police Department is currently investigating the incident and has all lanes but one closed, but is expected to be opened and cleaned up quickly.

No further information is available at this time, keep with channel 12 as we will continue to provide the most updated information.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep 12 News

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories