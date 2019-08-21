1 person transported in 3-vehicle accident on Rt. 279 in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – An accident in Bridgeport has resulted in one person being transported.

According to the Harrison County 911 Comm Center, the accident occurred around 2:30 in the afternoon between three vehicles.

Bridgeport EMS responded and transported one person to UHC as a result of the accident. No word on the condition of the others involved was given, but no other transports are anticipated. The Bridgeport Fire Department assisted on scene.

The Bridgeport Police Department is currently investigating the incident and has all lanes but one closed, but is expected to be opened and cleaned up quickly.

No further information is available at this time