1 Person transported to the hospital following a single-vehicle accident in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va- One person was transported to Ruby Hospital following a single-vehicle accident in Harrison County.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, the accident was reported at approximately 12:14 a.m. Monday Morning on Taylor School Road in Bridgeport.

The extent of the injuries that the patient sustained and the cause of the accident are currently unknown.

The Boothesville Fire Department, Taylor County Sheriff’s office, and the Taylor County EMS all responded to the scene.