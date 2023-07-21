ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Multiple law enforcement agencies in Randolph and Tucker counties were involved in a multi-county chase on Thursday where the teen driver reportedly reached speeds as high as 125 miles per hour.

According to a press release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, a chase involving a silver Mitsubishi began in Tucker County on Parsons Road, and more law enforcement joined the chase when it continued into Randolph County, driving around 90 mph near Montrose.

Deputies said that during the chase, the driver passed other vehicles in no-passing lanes and blew by vehicles that were stopped at stop signs. The release said that the driver also went around a spike strip on Corridor H near Kerens and then went as fast as 125 mph on Corridor H. The vehicle reached the Elkins exit on Corridor H and then “suddenly slowed down and came to a complete stop.”

Deputies said that the driver was a 14-year-old who was wanted out of Virginia and that the vehicle the teen was driving was reported stolen out of Virginia.

The juvenile was taken to a juvenile detention facility, deputies said, and a juvenile petition for possession of a stolen vehicle and fleeing with reckless indifference “will be brought forward at a later date,” the release said.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Tucker County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police and Elkins Police Department were all involved in the chase.