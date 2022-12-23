BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Antero Foundation has announced that they have donated $147,000 to food pantries serving northcentral West Virginia and southeast Ohio.

“No one should be worried about when their next meal will be, especially during the holidays. We’re proud of the work that our employees have done and delivering on our commitment to help those most in need,” said Antero Resources regional senior vice president Kevin Ellis.

A volunteer group, joined by Ellis, hand delivered grants to nearly 50 community food pantries, according to a release from The Antero Foundation.

“This is our home and these are our neighbors. Food insecurity is one of the most critical issues facing our region and we’re grateful to work alongside many organizations at the community front lines doing such important work,” said Ellis.

(Antero Foundation Photo)

Local food pantries supported include:

You can learn more about Antero’s philanthropic work by via the company’s 2021 ESG report here.