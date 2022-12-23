BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Antero Foundation has announced that they have donated $147,000 to food pantries serving northcentral West Virginia and southeast Ohio.
“No one should be worried about when their next meal will be, especially during the holidays. We’re proud of the work that our employees have done and delivering on our commitment to help those most in need,” said Antero Resources regional senior vice president Kevin Ellis.
A volunteer group, joined by Ellis, hand delivered grants to nearly 50 community food pantries, according to a release from The Antero Foundation.
“This is our home and these are our neighbors. Food insecurity is one of the most critical issues facing our region and we’re grateful to work alongside many organizations at the community front lines doing such important work,” said Ellis.
Local food pantries supported include:
West Virginia
Doddridge County
- Catholic Charities of WV – Doddridge
- Doddridge Ecumenical Outlet
- Feed My Lambs
- Doddridge County Starting Points Center
- The Father’s Hand
- Community Resources – Doddridge
Harrison County
- Bi-County Nutrition
- Bread of Life Food Pantry – Harrison
- Christian Apostolic Food Pantry
- Clarksburg Mission
- First United Methodist Church – Clarksburg
- Harrison Co. Sr. Food Pantry
- Harvest E.M.C. Food Pantry
- Help on the Horizon
- Lord’s Pantry – Shinnston & Ten Mile
- Northview UMC Food Pantry
- Progressive Women’s Association
- Salvation Army – Clarksburg
- Stealey + Duff St. Churches Food Pantry
- Shepherd’s Corner
- Mustard Seed
- United Methodist Temple
Ritchie County
- Cairo United Methodist Church Food Pantry
- Catholic Charities of WV – Ritchie
- Packs of Plenty/Regeneration
- Ritchie Co. Integrated Family Services, Inc.
- Community Resources – Ritchie
- St. Luke’s U.M.C.
- Burnt House Community Association
- Harrisville Baptist Church, Helping Hands
Tyler County
- Adams House Ministries
- Council of Senior Tyler Countians
- Community Resources – Tyler
Wetzel County
- Assumption Mission Food Pantry
- Bags of Bounty
- Catholic Charities – Wetzel
- Helping Hand New Martinsville
- New Martinsville U.M.C.
- Refuge Church of God / 5 Loaves Food Pantry
- With Extra Care Families Are Special, Inc.
- Community Resources – Wetzel
Ohio
Guernsey County
- Robert T. Secrest Senior Center
- Salvation Army Cambridge
- Grace Pantry, Inc.
- Living Water Fellowship
Monroe County
- GMN Caldwell Senior Nutrition
- Lutheran Social Services
- Woodsfield Manna
Noble County
- Lutheran Social Services
- The Samaritan House of Noble County
- GMN Caldwell Senior Nutrition
- Lutheran Social Services
- Salvation Army Cambridge
You can learn more about Antero’s philanthropic work by via the company’s 2021 ESG report here.