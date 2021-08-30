18 bikes bought for Youth Cycling Coalition after receiving $10,000 donation

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — 18 bikes were purchased for Youth Cycling Coalition (YCC) participants thanks to a donation from the Morgantown Board of REALTORS®.

The $10,000 donation was given to the Brad and Alys Smith Outdoor Economic Development Collaborative, which they used to buy the bikes. The Collaborative supports the YCC through programming implementation, data analysis. They connected with the local board of realtors for the donation.

“We want to make sure people understand that we’re not just out here selling houses. It’s important to each of us to give back to the community,” Stephanie Lemley, President of the Morgantown Board of REALTORS® said. “Anything we can do for children is near and dear to our hearts, and we thought this was a great opportunity.”

Children without a bike or with a broken piece of equipment will be taken care of by the YCC. The youth cycling nonprofit, Outride, was able to provide all 18 of the bikes. Colin Dierman, Wamsley Cycles’ general manager, donated staff to build, house and maintain each bike for free.

“The support and enthusiasm that the YCC received from the community in Morgantown really set them apart from the others when we were on the search for our pilot city,” said Kat Andrus, director of the Youth Cycling Coalition. “We are excited to continue to connect with local biking advocates and leaders on the ground as we continue to roll out each of our programs in Morgantown.”

The Youth Cycling Coalition can be contacted by emailing info@youthcyclingcoalition.org.