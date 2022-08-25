CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two north central West Virginia businesses are among 14 in the state that have received funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for green energy projects.

The money is part of the Rural Energy for America Program, a $121 million push to invest in green energy projects in rural America.

In Fairmont, Riley Properties, which owns and operates a commercial building, is getting $13,701 to install solar panels. The USDA said in a press release that the solar panels will save Riley Properties $3,168 per year in energy costs.

In Preston County, a family-owned landscaping small business and vegetable farm is getting $5,825 to purchase and install a 10-kW solar array that the USDA said will generate $1,371 per year in savings.

Other projects that received funds include just under $20,000 to a Berkeley County cheese-making facility for a cold-storage facility, $15,735 to a family-owned insurance business in Berkeley County for a solar array, $16,807 to and electronics manufacturer in Hancock County to purchase and install an LED lighting system, and several family farms across the Mountain State that will receive money for solar arrays.

The money is being distributed as part of the Inflation Reduction Act.