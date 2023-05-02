CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you have a classic car that you are willing to show off, two upcoming events in Grafton and Fairmont would love to feature your vehicle.

Grafton Memorial Day Parade

According to a Facebook post, the Memorial Day Parade in Grafton, West Virginia is looking to feature classic cars and trucks in the 156th parade, according to a Facebook post. While it’s too late to register as a parade entry, the event is still looking for show cars and trucks as well as tractors and lawnmowers who can drive in the parade. Those who are interested should email parade@wvmemorialday.com. The parade takes place on Memorial Day, which is May 29 this year.

For more information about the parade, visit the Grafton Memorial Day Parade Facebook page or website.

Tygart Center Car Show

The Tygart Center in Fairmont is planning a informal car show for its residents on May 18. They are looking for classic cars or other vehicles to help fill their parking lot for the event.

The Tygart Center is a Genesis Healthcare nursing facility in Fairmont that offers both short-term and long-term care and rehabilitation for its residents. Those who are interested can bring their classic cars to 1539 Country Club Rd in Fairmont at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 18. Please let organizer Shallyn Burkhammer know in advance by calling 304-366-9100 or emailing shallyn.burkhammer@genesishcc.com.