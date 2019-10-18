Enter to win a trip to a live recording of the Mel Robbins Show

2019 Trick-or-Treat times for north central West Virginia

Local
Posted: / Updated:

This list will be continually updated in the coming weeks. Send Trick-or-Treat times to news@wboy.com

Barbour County

Belington – Oct. 31 6-7:30 p.m.

Doddridge County

  • West Union – Oct. 31 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Gilmer County

Harrison County

  • Downtown Clarksburg Merchants – Oct. 30 from 4 – 7 p.m.
  • West Milford – Oct. 31 from 6 – 7:30 p.m.
  • North View United Methodist Church Trunk-or-Treat – Oct. 31 6 – 8 p.m.
  • Shinnston – Oct. 31 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Bridgeport -Oct. 31 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Salem – Oct. 31 6-7:30 p.m.

Lewis County

  • Weston – Oct. 31 6-7 p.m.

Marion County

  • White Hall – Oct. 31 6-7 p.m.
  • Fairmont – Oct. 31 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Barrackville – Oct. 31 6-7 p.m.
  • Grant Town – Oct. 31 6-7:30 p.m.

Monongalia County

  • Morgantown – Oct. 31 6-8 p.m.
  • Star City – Oct. 31 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Westover – Oct. 31 6-8 p.m.
  • Blacksville – Oct. 6-8 p.m.

Preston County

  • Kingwood – Oct. 31 5:30-6:30 p.m.
  • Terra Alta – Oct. 31 5:30-7 p.m.

Randolph County

  • Downtown Elkins Businesses – Oct. 25 5-6 p.m.
  • Elkins Residential Neighborhoods – Oct. 31 6:30-8 p.m.

Ritchie County

  • Harrisville – Oct. 31 5:30-7 p.m.
  • Pennsboro – Oct. 31 5-7:30 p.m.

Taylor County

  • Grafton – Oct. 31 6-7 p.m.

Tucker County

  • Parsons – Oct. 26 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Davis – Oct. 31 6-8 p.m.

Upshur County

  • Trunk or Treat Oct 30 6-8 p.m. at City Public Safety Complex parking lot
  • Buckhannon City Limits – Oct. 31 6-7:30

Webster County

  • Webster Springs – Oct. 31 6-7:30 p.m.

Wetzel County

  • Smithfield – Oct. 31 from 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories