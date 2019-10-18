2019 Trick-or-Treat times for north central West Virginia

This list will be continually updated in the coming weeks. Send Trick-or-Treat times to news@wboy.com
Barbour County
Belington – Oct. 31 6-7:30 p.m.
Doddridge County
- West Union – Oct. 31 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Gilmer County
Harrison County
- Downtown Clarksburg Merchants – Oct. 30 from 4 – 7 p.m.
- West Milford – Oct. 31 from 6 – 7:30 p.m.
- North View United Methodist Church Trunk-or-Treat – Oct. 31 6 – 8 p.m.
- Shinnston – Oct. 31 6-7:30 p.m.
- Bridgeport -Oct. 31 6-7:30 p.m.
- Salem – Oct. 31 6-7:30 p.m.
Lewis County
- Weston – Oct. 31 6-7 p.m.
Marion County
- White Hall – Oct. 31 6-7 p.m.
- Fairmont – Oct. 31 6-7:30 p.m.
- Barrackville – Oct. 31 6-7 p.m.
- Grant Town – Oct. 31 6-7:30 p.m.
Monongalia County
- Morgantown – Oct. 31 6-8 p.m.
- Star City – Oct. 31 6-7:30 p.m.
- Westover – Oct. 31 6-8 p.m.
- Blacksville – Oct. 6-8 p.m.
Preston County
- Kingwood – Oct. 31 5:30-6:30 p.m.
- Terra Alta – Oct. 31 5:30-7 p.m.
Randolph County
- Downtown Elkins Businesses – Oct. 25 5-6 p.m.
- Elkins Residential Neighborhoods – Oct. 31 6:30-8 p.m.
Ritchie County
- Harrisville – Oct. 31 5:30-7 p.m.
- Pennsboro – Oct. 31 5-7:30 p.m.
Taylor County
- Grafton – Oct. 31 6-7 p.m.
Tucker County
- Parsons – Oct. 26 from 6-8 p.m.
- Davis – Oct. 31 6-8 p.m.
Upshur County
- Trunk or Treat Oct 30 6-8 p.m. at City Public Safety Complex parking lot
- Buckhannon City Limits – Oct. 31 6-7:30
Webster County
- Webster Springs – Oct. 31 6-7:30 p.m.
Wetzel County
- Smithfield – Oct. 31 from 5:30 – 7 p.m.