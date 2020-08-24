3 local fire departments in Lewis& Webster counties receive funding from Firefighting Support Grant program

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Two north central West Virginia counties were picked to receive funds from the Firefighting Support Grant program. Three fire departments in both Lewis and Webster Counties will receive a grand total of $2,882.

The Pricetown Volunteer Fire Department in Lewis County will receive $900 for the purchase of a wye, reciprocating saw kit, handheld blower and barrel strainer. The Weston Volunteer Fire Department, also in Lewis County, will receive $982 for the purchase of safety vests and LED traffic wands for emergencies and accidents. The Webster Springs Volunteer Fire Department in Webster County will receive $1,000 for the purchase of emergency equipment.

West Virginia American Water announced that they will provide more than $28,000 in financial assistance to 30 fire departments and emergency management agencies located within the company’s service area.

The program covers a variety of fire department expenses associated with personal protective gear, communications equipment, firefighting tools, water handling equipment, training and related activities to support community fire protection. A team of West Virginia American Water employees selected the grant recipients through a rigorous screening and application review process.

“Now more than ever, our local fire departments need funding for community protection and emergency response efforts across West Virginia. We’re honored to continue this program with a record number of recipients in 2020. We stand in support of the selfless first responders who keep our customers, employees and families safe every day.” Robert Burton, president of West Virginia American Water

Since 2013, West Virginia American Water’s Firefighting Support Grant has provided 83 fire departments and emergency management agencies more than $65,000 for emergency and safety related items. This year’s program will donate more than $28,000 to 30 organizations across the state. This year’s selected organizations are:

Boone County

Lake Volunteer Fire Department ($662) for the purchase of fire hose valves

($662) for the purchase of fire hose valves Whitesville Volunteer Fire Department ($925) for the purchase of flotation devices and swift water rescue equipment

Cabell County

Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department ($969) for the purchase of flood lights and a hose roller

Cabell County EMS ($1,000) for the purchase of a sanitizing machine

Ohio River Road Volunteer Fire Department ($1,000) for the purchase of breathing apparatuses

Tri-State Fire School Association ($990) for the purchase of firefighting gloves

Fayette County

Ansted Fire Department ($1,000) for the purchase of a stainless-steel intake relief valve for an engine

Oak Hill Fire Department ($1,000) for the purchase of firefighting helmets

Kanawha County

Belle Fire Department ($1,000) for the purchase of handheld emergency radios

Handley Volunteer Fire Department ($1,000) for the purchase of firefighting gloves

Institute Volunteer Fire Department ($938) for the purchase of hand tools and harnesses for rescue missions

Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department ($999) for the purchase of a power tool system

Malden Volunteer Fire Department ($1,000) for the purchase of firefighting gloves

Nitro Fire Department ($900) for the purchase of scuba dive tanks for underwater rescues

Pinch Volunteer Fire Department ($992) for the purchase of a band saw, cordless wrench, reciprocating saw and battery kits

Pratt Community Volunteer Fire Department ($948) for the purchase of safety vests, LED flare kits and survivor lights for automobile accidents

Rand Volunteer Fire Department ($1,000) for the purchase of handheld emergency radios

South Charleston Fire Department ($850) for the purchase of a ladder and safety ropes

Tornado Volunteer Fire Department ($800) for the purchase of two thermal cameras for rescue missions

Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department ($983) for the purchase of safety equipment for emergencies and accidents

Lewis County

Logan County

Chapmanville Volunteer Fire Department ($870) for the purchase of water hose equipment

Mercer County

Bluefield Fire Department ($1,000) for the purchase of particulate barrier hoods

Princeton Fire Department ($1,000) for the purchase of EMS bags for organized storage and secure transport of emergency equipment

Putnam County

Bancroft Volunteer Fire Department ($828) for the purchase of emergency personnel pagers

Culloden Volunteer Fire Department ($930) for the purchase of firefighting gloves

Eleanor Volunteer Fire Department ($1,000) for the purchase of cooling vests and a misting fan

Summers County

Hinton Fire Department ($1,000) for the purchase of flotation devices, dive knives, rescue helmets and throw bags for underwater rescues

Webster County