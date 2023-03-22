FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Tygart Valley United Way has awarded funding to non-profit organizations in four counties in north central West Virginia that work to house and feed people in their communities.

The Department of Homeland Security, FEMA, and the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board program funded more than $43,000 towards four counties in the state. Distribution percentages were decided on a national level, granting Marion County with $23,217, Randolph County with $11,409, Taylor County with $6,471, and Tucker County with $2,800.

“There are so many programs out there that can assist with financial assistance and food and shelter, but there are also a whole variety of needs out there and we’re trying to meet as many as we can. To know that we have this amount that we can count on, pretty much every year, to further assist the needs of people who don’t have a home or don’t always have a meal every day—we can let them know where to turn to because we have these dollars in our communities,” said Tygart Valley United Way’s Community Impact Director, Casey Gilbert.

The requirements within the application included the non-profit’s UEI number and a description of intent with the money. Once United Way selects the recipients, the non-profit organizations will receive their awarded money from the national board via direct deposit and have to spend it within a year from when it was received.

This year’s application process has come to a close, but it will reopen around this time next year. You can find more information on the Emergency Food and Shelter Program and Tygart Valley United Way here.