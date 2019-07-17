5 local places to get a hot dog on National Hot Dog Day

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – July 17 is National Hot Dog Day. Here are five local places you can go to get a dog and celebrate.

Hometown Hotdogs

This hot dog joint is located in White Hall and is a local favorite. There is a variety of toppings to choose from here — chili, coleslaw, relish, spicy and cheesy. There is a variety of other menu items, like burgers, salads and funnel cake fries.

Woody’s

Another classic in Fairmont, Woody’s is located on Morgantown Avenue. Hot dogs are the specialty at this old-school restaurant, but other barbecue style food is available. These frankfurters are best served with slaw or chili.

T&L Hot Dogs

Dave’s Famous T&L Hot Dogs have a couple of locations around the area, and each one has a ’50s diner style inside. Milkshakes, tater tots and burgers are among the things people like to order here.

Big Kahuna

The Big Kahuna food truck parks on Main Street in Clarksburg weekdays from 11-2. Big Kahuna serves Italian-American food, and its rotating food menu includes hot dogs with homemade chili.

Ritzy Lunch

Located in Clarksburg, Ritzy Lunch is well known for its breakfast and hot dogs. It is self-proclaimed to have the “best darn dogs around” and has been open for 84 years.