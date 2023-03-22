CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two north central West Virginia road projects are getting a combined $7 million in federal funding, including one that has locals worried about its impact.

According to a press release from Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R, WV), the money was included in the Fiscal Year 2023 appropriations bill and secured by the senator through the Congressionally Directed Spending process.

The local projects funded include Corridor H, which is receiving $5 million, and Interstate 79’s Exit 155 in Star City, Monongalia County, which is receiving $2 million.

The funding for the Corridor H project comes as an online petition against the proposed route surpassed 5,000 signatures. The route goes through the towns of Thomas and Davis in Tucker County and over the Blackwater Canyon Historic area to Douglas. Residents have raised concerns that building Corridor H there could diminish both the area’s natural beauty and appeal to tourists.

The other West Virginia projects that received funding were thr Huntington Welcome Center at I-64 Exit 8 ($1.75 million), the Coalfield Expressway ($1.5 million), Weirton WV 2—Weirton Frontier Crossing ($1.5 million), King Coal Highway ($5 million), the Charles Town Augustine Trail & Connectivity Project ($1.4 million) and Phase I of the Second Interchange at I-70 ($730,000).