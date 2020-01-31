5th Annual Groundhog Festival starts this weekend

FRENCH CREEK and ROCK CAVE, W.Va. – On the docket in Upshur County this weekend is the celebration of the most famous rodent in all of West Virginia, the groundhog.

The 5th annual Groundhog Festival kicked off Friday in Rock Cave with a, “critter stew,” dinner by renowned local chef Dale Hawkins at the Banks District Volunteer Fire Department.

​The fun continues Saturday with a groundhog sausage cook off and Pancake Feed before French Creek Freddie tries his hand at being a StormTracker12 meteorologist on Sunday morning at the West Virginia Wildlife Center in French Creek

“Gates open at 9 a.m. The celebration starts here in the amphitheater at 9:30 a.m., and at precisely 10 o’clock, Freddie emerges from his den and makes his declaration. We invite everyone to come and join us,” said Groundhog Festival Co-Chairperson Judy Channell.

After Freddie’s decision, a Big Game-themed wood chucking competition will take place.

The Groundhog Festival continues through February 9. More information on events can be found on their Facebook page by clicking here.