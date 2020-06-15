7 regional winners announced in 4th Annual ‘Kids Kick Opioids’ Contest

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced the names of seven students from north central West Virginia who were regional winners in the fourth annual art competition Kids Kick Opioids.

The contest is designed to spark creativity and raise awareness of prescription painkiller abuse.





“Our Kids Kick Opioids Contest, I think, is a great program to allow us to truly educate children and people across society about the parallels of this terrible epidemic,” said Morrisey.

The artwork demonstrates the creativity and talent of students, and sometimes it even reveals the situations many children in West Virginia experience at home as drug abuse continues to claim lives around the state.

“These are touching submissions that I think pull at the heartstrings of so many people of West Virginia who’ve been affected by this epidemic,” explained Morrisey.

The attorney general’s office said it hopes this competition and entries from students across the state will bring awareness and change.

The following is a list of the winners.