A local Cub Scout group helps beautify its community

GRAFTON, W.Va., – A local scout group partnered with an organization to plant new items on the OWLS Trail behind Anna Jarvis Elementary School.

Cub Scout Pack 6 – Grafton planted flowers in the sensory gardens and cleaned up the trail with the PATCH Coalition of Taylor County to help beautify the community.

Patrol Leader Jack Wilson said they did this to give back to the community so people can walk on the trail during the warmer months.

“We do things like clean up,” explained Wilson. “We also do things like other field exercises. We’ll go on hikes to prepare for camping trips, or we’ll do things to better prepare us for doing those things.

Cub Scout Pack 6 – Grafton added they’re founded on helping the community and plan on to continue to do so.