CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Average gas prices in West Virginia dropped by five cents this week, even though demand surged due to the Fourth of July holiday, AAA said.

Gas is averaging $3.54 per gallon of regular gas nationally, $3.36 in West Virginia and $3.29 in northern West Virginia.

In Bridgeport, gas prices are averaging $3.24 per gallon of regular gas, $3.27 in Clarksburg and $3.38 in Morgantown.

AAA said in a press release Monday that gas demand increased slightly from 9.31 to 9.6 million barrels per day last week, while oil prices increased due to market concerns that supply may be tight through the remainder of 2023.

But AAA said price increases have been capped due to ongoing market fears that a recession will occur.

As of the latest available Energy Information Administration data, on June 30, 2023, the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve’s levels were at 347,159 thousand barrels, the lowest the reserve has been at since August 1983.