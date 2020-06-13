American Heart Association holds virtual walk

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Due to the pandemic, The American Heart Association moved its Morgantown Heart Walk online this year.

WVU Heart and Vascular Institute presented The Morgantown Heart Walk to celebrate heart and stroke survivors while raising lifesaving funds and encouraging physical activity.

“The virtual format allows everyone to continue to have fun and support our lifesaving mission, while adapting to spending more time at home”, said Development Director Ashley Olczak.

Participants were encouraged to move around at home or take a walk or run through their neighborhood and were able to stay up to date with the Heart Walk mobile app.

The organization encouraged everyone to wear their Heart Walk shirts and post pictures and videos to document their activity using the hashtags #MorgantownHeartWalk or #AHAWV.

“We are grateful for the support from our community and can’t wait to see how everyone makes the Heart Walk their own,” said Olczak.

The association recommends about thirty minutes of physical activity a day to increase your heart rate and decrease your risk for strokes and heart attacks.

The funds raised from this year’s Morgantown Heart Walk went towards research, advocacy and CPR training to promote better health. If you would like to learn more information about the American Heart Association or like to donate you can visit their website, Facebook page, or calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.