CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – American Red Cross will be hosting its Gift of Life two-day event on Dec. 20 and 21.

The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center in Clarksburg will host the first blood drive on Dec. 20 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties is supporting the Clarksburg Gift of Life Blood Drive.

The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center in Clarksburg

Hotel Morgan in Morgantown will host the second blood drive on Dec. 21 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. American Red Cross officials say supplies run low this time of year for various reasons, and they encourage you to shake up your holiday traditions and make a blood donation.

“Donations tend to go down because people actually are ill themselves, they’re preparing for the holidays, there are just other priorities, so donations tend to decrease a bit which is why the red cross puts out a call through initiatives like this to consider making this donation, which truly is a gift any time throughout the year, but during this time of the season, it takes on a special meaning,” said Jason Keeling, American Red Cross local chapter executive director.

Hotel Morgan in Morgantown

According to American Red Cross officials, only three percent of Americans are blood donors.