CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Gas prices have continued to fall in northern West Virginia.

Gas prices began declining the week of Sept. 18, when they were averaging $3.65 per gallon. As of Nov. 6, AAA said those prices are averaging $3.15 per gallon.

In Bridgeport and Clarksburg, gas prices are averaging $3.17 per gallon of regular gas, and in Morgantown, prices are averaging $3.15.

This time last year, gas prices in the area were averaging $3.67, according to AAA.

Nationally, prices decreased at a slightly faster rate of eight cents during the week to northern West Virginia’s five cents.

AAA said the reason for the low prices is low demand—with thousands of gas stations selling regular below $3 a gallon and even a few that have dipped below $2.

As of the latest available Energy Information Administration data, on Oct. 27, 2023, the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve’s levels were at 351,274 thousand barrels, the lowest the reserve has been at since September 1983.